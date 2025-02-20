New Verdancia community groundbreaking in Horizon

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- Hunt Communities is breaking ground on its newest master-planned community in Horizon City. Verdancia is described as a residential and commercial hub designed to redefine modern living in one of the Borderland's most rapidly expanding regions.

The new community will be 770 acres and host 2,400 single-family homes and 400 apartment units. The homes are expected to become available in mid 2026. The community will also feature 101 acres of new commercial space. Residents will have access to pools, gyms, tennis courts, pickleball courts, four to five parks, walking trails, and two schools.

"Verdancia is more than a housing development; it’s a vibrant, master-planned community created to foster connection, convenience, and comfort," commented Justin Chapman, president, Hunt Communities. "Our goal is to provide residents with a modern, balanced life where green spaces meet stylish homes, and families thrive alongside robust commercial and educational options."