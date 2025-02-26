Nono’s boutique closes after 64 years

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- For over six decades, Nono's has bought unique fashion to the Borderland. Owner Missy Altus says fashion has be a part of her family for generations.

"Both sets of grandparents had stores downtown. My uncle had a store downtown. My mother and I did this together until she passed in 2019," Altus said.

After COVID, she found it harder to compete with online shopping. With fashion changing so rapidly and people dressing more casual it changed busy for her.

Although the closing is Altus says she will hold the memories she made over the years close to her, including the great customers that turned into friends.

"I'm going to miss the interaction. I miss dressing them and accessorizing with them. 'm the girl that would take them into my back office and, like, do their hair and put some makeup on and stuff because, you know, that always helps. And I wanted them to feel good when they leave here," Altus said.

The store is located at 5857 N Mesa St #17. Everything must go from the clothes down to the mannequins their on, which carry a little history of their own. According to Altus they are from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Kyle Richards former boutique.

Altus says now that this chapter will soon be closed she hopes to travel and spend time with her family, so don't be surprised if you see her at a fabric store in Japan.