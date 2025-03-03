El Paso designated Boot Capital of Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners Court approved and adopted a resolution today designating El Paso the Boot Capital of Texas.

The court says that the designation recognizes El Paso's longtime boot-making tradition, as well as its continued impact on the wider boot manufacturing industry.

The County highlighted local bootmakers such as Lucchese, Rocketbuster, Caboots, Tony Lama, and others as contributing to that long tradition.

"The boot-making tradition in El Paso not only serves as a testament to the skilled artisanship of its residents but also supports the local economy, providing jobs and fostering a legacy of craftsmanship that attracts visitors and tourists from around the world," the resolution states.