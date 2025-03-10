Schneider Electric expansion expected to generate 300 jobs in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Schneider Electric USA, Inc. is modernizing and expanding its electric equipment manufacturing facilities in El Paso. Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement this morning.

The project, funded in part by a $1.5 million Texas Enterprise Fund grant, is expected to generate 300 new jobs.

Schneider Electric USA makes energy management, industrial automation, building systems, and digital cloud-based platform services products. The upgrades are expected to increase manufacturing capacity for medium voltage switchgear used in the Texas data center market.

"Today’s announcement underscores our commitment to next-generation manufacturing in the U.S. as demand for electrification, digitalization, and automation rises,” said Schneider Electric North America Operations President Aamir Paul. “With our growing local supply base, Schneider Electric is well-positioned to play a leading role in shaping a more energy-efficient America, and we are proud to work with state leaders like Governor Greg Abbott and invest responsibly in Texas to accomplish this ambitious goal.”

This is not the first time Governor Abbott has been part of a big moment for Schneider Electric USA. The governor attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a manufacturing plant at the El Paso campus in 2023.

“'Made in Texas' is a powerful global brand,” said Governor Abbott. “This significant new investment by Schneider Electric in El Paso will create 300 new, good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans and showcases our state’s leadership in advanced manufacturing and technological innovation. Companies invest and expand in Texas because of our unmatched business-friendly climate, reasonable regulations, and highly skilled and growing workforce. I look forward to seeing continued success for Schneider as we work together to build a stronger, more prosperous Texas than ever before.”