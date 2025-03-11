Ruben Torres named bank president

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Ruben Torres is the new President of Bank of America El Paso.

"As El Paso president and head of the market, Ruben will connect clients, teammates, and communities to the full power of the franchise and drive integration across the bank’s eight lines of business," a spokesperson explained this afternoon. "He succeeds Kristi Marcum, who successfully led the market for nearly 10 years and will continue as Merrill senior resident director."

Torres has worked in the financial services industry for 25 years. He has worked in private equity, financial advisory, public finance, and commercial banking, according to the spokesperson. He also serves as vice chair of Workforce Solutions Borderplex. He is also a Global Commercial Banking senior relationship manager, a position that has him delivering strategic financial advice and solutions to companies regionwide. He formerly served as president of the El Paso Downtown Management District. Bank of America El Paso says that Torres is a native El Pasoan with a passion for improving local economic growth.

“Ruben is well positioned to help our El Paso clients improve their financial lives and deliver responsible growth," Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan said.