Chuy’s at the Fountains closing after April 13
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chuy's at The Fountains at Farah in El Paso is closing. In a statement sent to ABC-7, a spokesperson for the restaurant's owner, Darden Restaurants, stated the location will serve guests through April 13.
The spokesperson said employees will be given the opportunity to work at sister restaurants Olive Garden, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Ruth's Chris.
Read through the full statement sent to ABC-7 below:
"Closing this restaurant is a difficult business decision, and it’s one we made very carefully and thoughtfully because it impacts our Employees and our Guests. We will continue to serve our Guests at the El Paso restaurant through April 13.
In no way does this reflect on the quality of our Employees’ work, and we’re doing everything we can to help every Employee find a new job. They will have the opportunity to potentially join the team at Olive Garden, Cheddar’ Scratch Kitchen and Ruth’s Chris, our nearby sister restaurants."