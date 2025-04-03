Chuy’s at the Fountains closing after April 13

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Chuy's at The Fountains at Farah in El Paso is closing. In a statement sent to ABC-7, a spokesperson for the restaurant's owner, Darden Restaurants, stated the location will serve guests through April 13.

The spokesperson said employees will be given the opportunity to work at sister restaurants Olive Garden, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, and Ruth's Chris.

Read through the full statement sent to ABC-7 below: