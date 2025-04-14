Casa Auto Group makes 2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups list
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Casa Auto Group ranked 134th on the Automotive News' 2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups list. The nationwide list looks at the number of new-vehicle sales made by dealerships over the last year.
"Casa Auto Group's inclusion follows a major 2023 expansion, when it acquired four new dealerships in Las Cruces, New Mexico - a strategic move that expanded the group's footprint across the Southwest," the dealership stated in its announcement.
As part of its list, the Automotive News Research & Data Center included the following passage about Casa Auto Group:
"Casa Auto Group, of El Paso, Texas, applied to the list for the first time in 2024. Casa Auto closed on a four-store acquisition in Las Cruces, N.M., in September 2023. CEO Ronnie Lowenfield, the third-generation leader of his family’s group, said he thought the new stores would help. But they fell short.
This year, when Lowenfield learned Casa Auto debuted with a No. 134 ranking, he called his co-owner brothers into his office, where he said they clapped, cheered and reflected on all their family, partners and employees did to drive them to that moment.
Last year, Casa Auto focused on running its new dealerships at top levels, and growth by sales, rather than acquiring. Lowenfield said that despite market uncertainties, such as pending tariffs, the group is optimistic.
Casa Auto hopes to close on a contracted acquisition in the next couple of months, Lowenfield said. It’s in their preferred region: the Southwest, where they are open to opportunities in Colorado, Utah and Arizona.
Lowenfield said that while accolades don’t drive business goals, the top 150 achievement provided a nice reflection of his family’s and team’s hard work. 'I don’t know the feeling of cutting down the nets after March Madness, but for us, it felt like we won something big, and we’re really proud of what we’ve done,' Lowenfield said."