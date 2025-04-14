Casa Auto Group makes 2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups list

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Casa Auto Group ranked 134th on the Automotive News' 2025 Top 150 Dealership Groups list. The nationwide list looks at the number of new-vehicle sales made by dealerships over the last year.

"Casa Auto Group's inclusion follows a major 2023 expansion, when it acquired four new dealerships in Las Cruces, New Mexico - a strategic move that expanded the group's footprint across the Southwest," the dealership stated in its announcement.

As part of its list, the Automotive News Research & Data Center included the following passage about Casa Auto Group: