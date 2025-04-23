Spend the day with Gozo’s employee Evan!

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Our very first 7 in the City episode is here — and we couldn’t have kicked it off with anyone more joyful than Evan.

Evan lives every moment with heart. He’s not only a Gozo’s crew member, he’s also an actor, a board member and treasurer of the El Paso Down Syndrome Coalition… and everyone’s favorite dance partner.

ABC-7's Isabella Martinez spent a day in Evan’s life. We hope it makes you smile as big as we did. Comment your favorite ice cream flavor!