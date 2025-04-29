Skip to Content
GECU Foundation Supports Nonprofits

Published 6:36 PM

The GECU Foundation is launching its second annual "matching may" campaign with a kickoff event at La Nube.

The campaign aims to support local nonprofits by addressing the most pressing needs of El Paso and southern New Mexico.

It includes education, housing, food insecurity, health, and other critical development issues.

This is how it works -- throughout the month of may, the foundation will match donations made to each of the 12 selected nonprofit organizations and up to $12,000 per organization.

Imane Messahel

