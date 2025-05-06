Skip to Content
Helen of Troy searching for new CEO

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Helen of Troy Limited announced Noel Geoffroy's departure as CEO on May 2, prompting a search for a replacement.

The company did not announce a reason for Geoffroy's departure. She also resigned as a company director.

Helen of Troy is a consumer product company specializing in beauty products headquartered in and operating out of El Paso.

The company's board of directors appointed Brian Grass, Chief Financial Officer, as interim CEO. The board appointed Tracy Sheuerman as interim CFO.

The board partnered with an executive search firm to help find a new CEO.

Chairman Timothy Meeker said the board's priority will be "selecting a leader who closely aligns with the Board's strong belief that this Company has tremendous growth potential."

