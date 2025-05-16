The Shack Wings and Brews opens new location in northwest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Shack Wings and Brews now has a new location in northwest El Paso.

The latest restaurant is located at 7700 Price Stanley Place.

The community celebrated with a grand opening this afternoon that included bold flavor wings, cold brews, and entertainment.

The restaurant's owner, Michael Soto, tells ABC-7 they're grateful to El Paso for allowing their business to grow.

"We love the thrill of it, the thrill of the growth and and being able to see this brand become something from one location to what it is," Soto explained. "Now, we're at, 500 employees now, and it's it's over 500 employees. So that's that's not a small business no more. Right?"