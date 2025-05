EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new Burritos Crisostomo location is opening near the El Paso International Airport.

The new restaurant is located at 6631 Montana Avenue. It is the latest expansion for the Borderland business, which has restaurants spread across the El Paso-Juarez area. The chain specializes in local-style burritos.

The City of El Paso is celebrating the new location with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony today.