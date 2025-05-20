Amazon building new delivery station in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Amazon has purchased a property in El Paso with the intention to open a delivery station.

Delivery stations power the last step of the Amazon order process. A neighboring Amazon Fulfillment and Sortation Center ships packages to the delivery stations, then loaded into delivery vehicles and taken to customers. That is according to a spokesperson for the company.

The company says the construction of this new station is expected to support fast deliveries to customers.

Amazon did not provide additional details on where this property is located.

Amazon says that since 2010, it has created more than 86,000 full- and part-time jobs in Texas alone, in addition to investing $70 billion in the economy.

