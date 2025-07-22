Coca-Cola confirms a drink with cane sugar is coming

The beverage giant said a drink made with U.S. cane sugar will arrive this fall.

By Kelly McCarthy and Katie Kindelan

July 22, 2025, 7:12 AM

Coca-Cola has confirmed a drink made with cane sugar is coming to the United States.

The beverage giant made the announcement Tuesday in its second quarter results report.

"As part of its ongoing innovation agenda, this fall in the United States, the company plans to launch an offering made with U.S. cane sugar to expand its Trademark Coca-Cola product range," The Coca-Cola Company stated in its report. "This addition is designed to complement the company's strong core portfolio and offer more choices across occasions and preferences."

Coke beverages are displayed in an ice-cooler at a park on July 17, 2025 in Austin, Texas.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The announcement doesn't specify whether the offering with U.S. cane sugar will be an existing Coca-Cola product or a new one.

It is unclear how long the new recipe has been in research and development. A specific release date has not been set.

ABC News has reached out to representatives of Coca-Cola for additional comment.

The company has previously had success with new recipes, particularly in 2005 when Coca Cola Zero, a zero-calorie cola, made its debut.

The latest new flavor to launch was Coca-Cola Orange Cream, which was released this past February.

The announcement from Coca-Cola comes less than one week after President Donald Trump said in a social media post that the company had agreed to use cane sugar in its signature drink in the U.S.

"I have been speaking to Coca-Cola about using REAL Cane Sugar in Coke in the United States, and they have agreed to do so," Trump said in a July 16 social media post. "I'd like to thank all of those in authority at Coca-Cola. This will be a very good move by them -- You'll see. It's just better!"

Coke, which was the unofficial name with the reformulation of the drink, became a registered trademark in 1945.

The first glass of Coca-Cola was sold May 8, 1886, but the business gradually made headway throughout the early 1900s – surpassing the $1 million mark for the first time in 1911 -- to become the large-scale global beverage manufacturer it is today.