Would you pay to park at the Outlet Shoppes at El Paso? Shoppers will soon have the option

CANUTILLO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso will soon roll out 75 VIP paid parking spaces.

"While the existing 2,000 regular parking spaces will continue to be entirely free for all customers, these VIP spaces offer guests the convenience of parking closer to their favorite stores," a spokesperson for the shopping center explained. "Customers can reserve a VIP parking space using the ParkMobile app. These spaces are conveniently located near the handicap-accessible stalls."

Organizers say the goals is to enhance shoppers' experience and make their visits as stress-free and enjoyable as possible.

The spaces will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

"Shopping centers nationwide have implemented similar systems, and research shows that many customers appreciate the peace of mind that comes with knowing they can find parking close to their favorite stores. Other shopping centers in the El Paso area have been using this approach for several years."