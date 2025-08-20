Palenque Grill opens at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A new Palenque Grill location just opened at the Cielo Vista Mall. The chain celebrated the opening of its newest location today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Palenque Grill celebrates the flavors of Northern Pacific Mexican cuisine. Generations-old recipes are featured alongside the restaurant's famous margaritas and refried bean dip appetizer.

Founder Juan Francisco Ochoa, also known as “Don Pancho,” started in the restaurant business in 1975 with the opening of El Pollo Loco in Guasave, Mexico. The first location in the United States opened in 1980, and Don Pancho started Taco Palenque in 1985. Don Pancho then formed Palenque Grill, featuring full-service dining, in 2005.

Visitors to Cielo Vista Mall will be able to find an exterior entrance to the new Palenque Grill next to the James Avery at the mall's south entrance.