Cracker Barrel says it will go back to old logo amid redesign controversy

"We said we would listen, and we have," the company said in a statement Tuesday.

By Kelly McCarthy and Melanie Schmitz

August 26, 2025, 5:24 PM

Cracker Barrel said it will be going back to its old logo on Tuesday, amid a public backlash to the restaurant and country store's recent logo change and redesign.

"We thank our guests for sharing your voices and love for Cracker Barrel. We said we would listen, and we have. Our new logo is going away and our 'Old Timer' will remain," the company said in a statement, referring to the classic illustration of a man, known as Uncle Herschel.

"At Cracker Barrel, it’s always been -- and always will be -- about serving up delicious food, warm welcomes, and the kind of country hospitality that feels like family," the statement continued.

The exterior of a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store.Cracker Barrel

The announcement comes after mounting controversy surrounding the logo.

President Donald Trump weighed in Tuesday, arguing the company should bring back the old logo.

"Cracker Barrel should go back to the old logo, admit a mistake based on customer response (the ultimate Poll), and manage the company better than ever before," Trump wrote in a social media post Tuesday. "They got a Billion Dollars worth of free publicity if they play their cards right. Very tricky to do, but a great opportunity. Have a major News Conference today. Make Cracker Barrel a WINNER again."

He added, "Remember, in just a short period of time I made the United States of America the 'HOTTEST' Country anywhere in the World. One year ago, it was 'DEAD.' Good luck!"

Trump's comments came after Cracker Barrel initially issued a statement on its website Monday addressing the new logo, which had foregone the illustration of Uncle Hershel in favor of a simplified text-only logo.

The old corporate logo for Cracker Barrel (left) and their newly unveiled logo.Cracker Barrel

"If the last few days have shown us anything, it's how deeply people care about Cracker Barrel. We're truly grateful for your heartfelt voices," the company said Monday. "You've also shown us that we could've done a better job sharing who we are and who we'll always be."

The statement continued, "We love seeing how much you care about our 'old timer.' We love him too. Uncle Herschel will still be on our menu (welcome back Uncle Herschel's Favorite Breakfast Platter), on our road signs and featured in our country store. He's not going anywhere -- he's family."

The controversy first began after Cracker Barrel debuted several newly remodeled restaurant locations last year, swapping its old country store aesthetic for a brighter, more modern Southern country theme. The redesigned locations offer new seating, lighting and bookcases, maintaining beloved signature items like oversized stone fireplaces and mounted taxidermy deer heads.

Backlash to the new look and redesigned logo was swift, with some social media users questioning whether it indicates a departure from Cracker Barrels roots and others critiquing the modern design choices.

Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Masino previously defended the redesign efforts in an interview with "Good Morning America" earlier this month, stating at the time that public feedback to the company's remodeled locations had so far been "overwhelmingly positive."

"People like what we're doing," Masino said at the time. "Cracker Barrel needs to feel like the Cracker Barrel for today and for tomorrow -- the things that you love are still there. We need people to choose us, and we want people to choose us."

"The buzz is so good, not only from our customers, but from our team," she added.