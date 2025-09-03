Cities of El Paso and Sunland Park to guide growth on their shared borders

El Paso, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso and the City of Sunland Park have entered into a "Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)."

The agreement allows the two cities to cooperate in a process for reviewing new projects proposed within 1,000 feet of the shared state line.

Both of the cities plan to manage traffic impacts, align infrastructure plans, and promote safe, responsible growth that benefits families and businesses throughout the region.

Under the MOU, the two cities will share items such as but limited to development proposals near the border, opportunities to review and comment on traffic studies, and more.

Mayor Pro Tem and City Council Rep. Alejandra Chávez says:

“El Paso’s growth has always been closely tied to the communities around us. By working with Sunland Park, we can take a regional approach that ensures new development supports the needs of families and businesses who cross city and state lines every day,”

The Mayor of Sunland Park, Javier Perea, also said the following regarding the MOU: