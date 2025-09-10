Canadian steel manufacturer considering building facility in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Endurance Technologies, Inc. (ETI), a Canadian steel processing and manufacturing company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, is considering Las Cruces as the site of its first U.S. facility.

New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's Office announced the news today. It says that the new ETI facility could bring "dozens of jobs and over $50 million in economic impact to New Mexico." The company is expecting to hire about 40 employees within five years, if they build in Las Cruces.

Lujan Grisham's Office says that ETI services the oil and gas, agriculture, mining, and forestry industries. The company has been manufacturing steel for over 30 years, but is now looking to expand due to increased demand for its products, according to the Governor's Office.

The possibility of building in Las Cruces is still under consideration. The company is considering buying a currently vacant 45,050 square feet building on 15 acres of land in the City of Las Cruces' Innovation & Industrial Park.

The City of Las Cruces' Innovation & Industrial Park (Courtesy: City of Las Cruces)

“We began our expansion search with multiple facilities located over multiple states and have pored over measurable business metrics that have created a short list of prospects. As a company that was started by a husband and wife team over thirty years ago, we continuously strive to maintain a family-orientated company culture which is not measurable but rather a comfort feeling you begin to develop over time,” said Jeff Pitura, President & CEO, Endurance Technologies, Inc. “New Mexico’s official slogan is the “Land of Enchantment,” while it’s slogan for business is “everybody is somebody in New Mexico. This speaks to the cultures we value, and your representatives have positioned you well.”