El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson tours ReadyOne Industries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Mayor Renard Johnson took a tour of ReadyOne Industries today. The tour showcased the company's production facilities and its work making jobs for El Pasoans with disabilities.

Johnson toured ReadyOne's production floor, where workers make protective uniforms and gear for the U.S. military. Johnson also got the opportunity to speak with ReadyOne employees.

Craig Wellons, President and CEO of ReadyOne Industries, led Johnson on the tour.



“We are honored to host the Mayor and his team,” Wellons said. “ReadyOne represents what’s possible when purpose meets performance, building national defense capability while strengthening El Paso’s workforce and economic future."

