New Deal Furniture El Paso going out of business





EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — One of El Paso’s oldest furniture stores is going out of business.

After 78-years, New Deal Furniture is closing its doors.

The store was founded in 1947 by Henry A. and Magdalena Silva as New Deal Mercantile.

New Deal Furniture is having a liquidation sale starting tomorrow.

The showroom is available for sale or lease along with a 50-thousand square-foot warehouse.

The store is located at 7130 Gateway East, across from Cielo Vista Mall and the Fountains at Farah.



