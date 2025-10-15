Skip to Content
‘Burger’ opens restaurant in Downtown El Paso

today at 6:13 PM
Published 6:27 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- "Burger," known across El Paso as a pop-up eatery, now has a permanent spot in the heart of Downtown El Paso.

That new location is at 209 East Mills Avenue.

Burger started as a pop-up spot in downtown known for its smash burgers.

The owners then moved to the first permanent spot out in Horizon City, but now it's back in downtown.

Owners say they're very happy to be back at the place that started it all.

Burger also has homemade lemonade and ice cream sandwiches.

