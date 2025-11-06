Starbucks ‘Bearista’ cups go viral: How to score one

The "Bearista" cups are part of Starbucks' holiday merchandise.

By GMA Team

November 6, 2025, 3:02 PM

Starbucks' "Bearista" cold cups are taking the internet by storm.

The coffee company's 2025 holiday menu and merchandise debuted Nov. 6, including new holiday tumbler, mug and cold cup additions.

Drawing overwhelming attention online was the Glass Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup for iced drinks, a glass teddy bear-shaped cup complete with its own Starbucks beverage, Starbucks beanie lid, and a green and white striped straw.

The glass cold cup retails for $29.95.

"who's getting a bearista cup on 11/6 lmk," Starbucks captioned an Instagram post Tuesday, sharing a video of a barista filling up the bear cup with a cold coffee beverage.

The post has since accrued over 600,000 likes and more than 14,000 comments.

Starbucks Bearista CupStarbucks

Fans of the new bear design flooded the comments, including actor Josh Peck, who wrote simply, "Cauuuuuuute."

The bear cups, along with other Starbucks merchandise, are available for purchase in-store at Starbucks coffeehouses "for a limited time, while supplies last," according to the Starbucks website.

The viral popularity of the new bear cups also reached TikTok, where many users shared footage themselves waking up before sunrise in order to obtain the drinkware before stores ran out.

"I woke up at 3:45 a.m. for the Starbucks Bearista Cold Cup and didn't get one," one TikTok user posted.

Another video showing off the product accrued more than 3 million views.

Several videos online show extensive lines of Starbucks fans waiting for their chance to purchase the holiday item.

Instagram users flocked to the comments on another Starbucks post showcasing the Bearista cup, as well as a new Starbucks Hello Kitty plush, expressing frustration at how quickly the popular product sold out.

"People camped out all night to not even get one," one comment read in part.

In a statement to ABC News on Thursday, a Starbucks spokesperson said, "The excitement for our merchandise exceeded even our biggest expectations and despite shipping more Bearista cups to coffeehouses than almost any other merchandise item this holiday season, the Bearista cup and some other items sold out fast."

"We understand many customers were excited about the Bearista cup and apologize for the disappointment this may have caused," they added. "We have more exciting merchandise coming this holiday season."

Other Starbucks merchandise on sale for the holiday season includes the White Ribbon Tumbler, the Gingerbread Cookie Tumbler, the White Pleated Mug, the Holiday Puppy Tumbler, the Starbucks Christmas Mug, Starbucks Holiday Ornaments and more.

The Starbucks Hello Kitty collection also launched Thursday, "just in time for the start of Starbucks holiday season," the company said. The collection, which includes cups, tumblers and the aforementioned plush -- which includes a tiny Starbucks apron and is boxed for gifting -- is available for purchase in participating Starbucks coffeehouses in the U.S. and Canada while supplies last.