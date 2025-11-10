Matteo’s Authentic Mexican Food closing all locations

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Matteo's Authentic Mexican Food is ceasing operations at all four locations. The regional restaurant chain had a location in West El Paso, two locations in Las Cruces, and one location in Alamogordo.

"Despite our best efforts over the past few years to adapt and sustain the business, the rising cost of inventory, decline in sales, and our commitment to using only high-quality ingredients have made it impossible to continue operations," the owners posted on Instagram.

The restaurant's owners say that the decision to close was not planned, and that they hope to one day "regroup and return stronger than ever."