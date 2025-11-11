Chihuahua Charlie’s El Paso closing

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Chihuahua Charlie's El Paso location is closing. The establishment posted the news on Facebook today.

"From the depth of our hearts we thank you for every moment you’ve shared with us at Chihuahua Charlie’s," the owners captioned their post. "The joy, the laughter, and your unwavering support will forever stay with us. Thank you for everything!"

The owners stated that the economy has caught up with them, and they are no longer able to keep their doors open. The restaurant, located across from the Don Haskins Center, had just celebrated its Grand Opening on May 31. It offered drinks, including cocktails and wine, as well as a range of food options.

In the 1980s, Chihuahua Charlie's was a popular spot in Juarez. El Pasoans often crossed the border to celebrate big life moments and enjoy a weekend-night meal. Texas Monthly posted a review of the new El Paso location in June, and noted the establishment's history in El Paso's sister city.