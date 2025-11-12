200 skilled manufacturing jobs coming to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Faith Technologies Incorporated (FTI) is expanding to El Paso and looking to hire more than 200 skilled manufacturing and electrical workers.

The company, which operates the EnTech Solutions, Excellerate, and Faith Technologies brands, estimates the expansion into El Paso represents a $81.6 million capital investment. FTI is building a 500,000-square-foot manufacturing facility on a 48-acre lot in the Pellicano Industrial Park. The facility will assist in the production of modular electrical assemblies and energy equipment. The new facility is expected to open in late spring or early summer 2026.

FTI is hiring for foremen, superintendents, and manufacturing leads. Later in 2026, the company will be hiring for entry level roles, paid apprenticeships, and other support roles.

El Paso County Commissioners approved a Chapter 381 Agreement with FTI this week. The agreement will provide FTI with a tax rebate for a portion of the capital investment, up to $52.5 million, according to an FTI spokesperson.