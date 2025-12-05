Nusenda Credit Union breaks ground on Geronimo branch

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) — Ground broke today at the future home of Nusenda Credit Union’s new Geronimo branch. Nusenda CEO and President Michelle Dearholt grabbed a hard hat and a shovel alongside El Paso City officials to signify the start of construction.

This is the first of three branches the credit union plans to open, credit union officials say. Market President for Southern New Mexico Shawn Ollis says this will allow the Nusenda team to provide more financial support to the El Paso community.

“Part of our mission with Nucenda Credit Union is providing support and financial services to the community, to those that are underserved, to those that need help with their financial wellness,” Ollis said.

Ollis went to to say that Nusenda will continue to create meaningful careers with great paying jobs and growth across the El Paso community.