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WATCH: Artemis II crew returns to Earth

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Published 4:20 PM

WATCH HERE: The Artemis II crew is set to return to Earth, splashing down off the coast of California Friday.

NASA's Artemis II mission lifted off on April 1 at 4:35 p.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The four-person crew is on a 10-day journey around the moon.

Splashdown is scheduled for 6:07 p.m. Friday.

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