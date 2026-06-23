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Texas food trucks need statewide license starting July 1

Ana Karotkaya Photography
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Updated
today at 11:46 AM
Published 10:21 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Instead of paying individually for a permit in every city they wanted to serve, Texas food truck owners will have another option come July 1.

A new statewide operating permit, created under House Bill 2844, allows mobile food vendors to work anywhere in Texas with a single license issued by the Department of State Health Services.

The new system divides food trucks into three tiers based on how they prepare food, with initial fees ranging from $300 to $1,350 and annual renewals from $300 to $850.

DSHS estimates the program will license roughly 19,000 food trucks and generate up to $17 million per year in state revenue.

The bill also mandates a public database where customers can look up inspection results and complaint records for any licensed truck.

Some have voiced strong opposition, arguing the law strips their ability to tailor health oversight and costs them significant permitting revenue.

Despite that pushback, the law passed with bipartisan support and is designed to preserve local control over zoning, fire codes and where trucks can park.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

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Olivia Vara

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