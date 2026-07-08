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Hearings begin on El Paso Electric’s proposed power plant for Meta data center

KVIA
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Published 5:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso Electric's proposal to build a new natural gas power plant to serve the planned Meta data center started a hearing Wednesday and will continue Thursday.

The utility proposed a natural gas plant to support the data center in Northeast El Paso.

Wednesday, the hearing started and the state administrative hearings office listened to testimony.

EPE said the plant will cost almost $500 million, but won't impact rate payers.

The city opposed the plant and has been a drive force for the hearing taking place.

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Gabrielle Lopez

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