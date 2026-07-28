Project Jupiter meeting draws strong reactions from Doña Ana County residents

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- Project Jupiter representatives scheduled a presentation for Doña Ana County Commissioners Court Meeting Tuesday. Before attendees heard from the data center's representatives, public comments started the meeting.

Strong reactions came from those for and against the data center. Protestors and those supporting Project Jupiter filled the meeting room past seating capacity.

Some of the sentiment in support of the project brought up jobs in the community for people that "don't have other opportunities" through construction and contract work.

Some supporters, who came from Juarez, argued that people want innovation, but complain about how it happens. Other said artificial intelligence is here, and "we can't do anything about it."

Those against the data center pinpointed the short and long-term costs it'll have on resource consumption.

Thirty people were scheduled for public comment, but less spoke after two people were escorted out of the room. Some attendees expressed anger after several interruptions during speakers' time -- some public comments were also cut short.

This caused a brief confrontation with security guards, Doña Ana County Sheriffs office deputies, and protesters. That caused a delay for the meeting before resuming the agenda.

Project Jupiter representatives' presentation included a job report of number of employees expected during construction and after completion.

Oracle released a press release and said Project Jupiter already delivered almost $80 million in state and county tax revenue, with nearly 700 residents working.

Representatives also emphasized being a "good neighbor" with a verbal commitment for more community outreach and answering questions about worries -- especially about the issue of the impact on heat in the immediate area. Representatives said they would have to "get back" on the issue.

Another subject was the air permit that's currently under consideration for a hearing in October with the New Mexico Environmental Department. Representatives said they "wouldn't know how to power the data center" without permit approval.

Without it, they said the structure would just be a "big warehouse."