Turkish, Armenian envoys to meet in Moscow on Jan 14

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s Foreign Ministry says special envoys from Turkey and Armenia will hold their first meeting aimed at normalizing ties on Jan. 14 in Moscow. The announcement was made Wednesday. The two neighbors have no diplomatic ties. They agreed last month to appoint special representatives who would discuss ways of establishing formal ties and end years of tense relations. Turkey and Armenia also hope to resume charter flights between Istanbul and Yerevan. Ankara and Yerevan had reached an agreement in 2009 to establish formal relations but Azerbaijan opposed the deal. But this time around the reconciliation efforts have Azerbaijan’s blessing. And Turkish officials have said Ankara would “coordinate” the normalization process with Azerbaijan.