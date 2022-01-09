‘Spider-Man’ stays at No. 1 in 4th weekend

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

Spider-Man’s box office dominance continued in its fourth weekend in theaters, adding another $33 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Sunday. “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now ranks as the sixth highest grossing film of all time in North America and the eighth globally. The only major new film this weekend was Universal’s “The 355,” an original spy thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Lupita Nyong’o, which debuted in third place with a lackluster $4.8 million from 3,145 North American theaters. It came in behind the animated “Sing 2,” also distributed by Universal, which grossed $11.9 million in its third weekend, bringing its global total to $190.8 million.