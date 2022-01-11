US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Airlines Writer

China is blocking more than a dozen U.S. airline flights to the country because some passengers on recent flights tested positive for COVID-19. The move is the latest development in a dispute between the two countries over international flights and rules designed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. China has been ratcheting up travel restrictions after recent outbreaks of COVID-19 as it prepares to host the Winter Olympics next month. American Airlines and United Airlines say they have canceled six upcoming flights each, and Delta Air Lines says it canceled one flight to China last week and another later this week.