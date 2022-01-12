Key dates in Costa Concordia shipwreck, trial and cleanup

By Associated Press (AP) — Italy on Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of the Costa Concordia cruise ship wreck off the Tuscan island of Giglio. There are some key dates in the saga, including the trial of the captain and the remarkable engineering feat to right the liner from its side so it could be towed away for scrap. It all began on Jan. 13, 2012, when the Costa Concordia slammed into a reef off Italy’s Giglio island after its captain, Francesco Schettino, ordered the ship taken off course and brought it close to shore in a stunt. It came to rest on its side offshore. After weeks of searches, rescue crews confirmed that 32 people had died.