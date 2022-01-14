Czechs to let some workers stay on after testing positive

PRAGUE (AP) — The new Czech government will allow some workers who have tested positive for the coronavirus to stay on the job, in an extraordinary measure to ease possible staff shortages caused by an anticipated surge of the omicron variant. Health Minister Vlastimil Valek said Friday the measure, which was also used during the previous coronavirus waves, would only apply for workers in the health care system and in nursing homes who have no symptoms of COVID-19. Valek said it could be used only when absolutely necessary, amid strict safeguards to prevent such workers from infecting other people. The highly infectious omicron variant has become dominant in the country in January.