Milan Fashion Week curtailed by virus, opens with 16 shows

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Milan fashion houses were charting a path out of the pandemic that included a menswear calendar packed with 22 live runway shows and another 18 physical presentations this month. But that was before the omicron surge. Milan Fashion Week with previews for fall-winter 2022-23 opens Friday in a curtailed form with significantly fewer physical events than initially planned and access to those severely limited by pandemic restrictions as Italy’s virus infection tally hit record highs almost daily. Global powerhouses like Zegna, Fendi, Dolce&Gabbana and Prada will still host live shows. But Milan mainstay Giorgio Armani canceled entirely and other brands scrapped runway shows for digital.