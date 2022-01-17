Polish senators question cyber experts in hacking inquiry

By VANESSA GERA

Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A Polish Senate commission has opened an investigation into the use of powerful spyware against government critics. The panel on Monday heard testimony from cybersecurity experts, who compared the right-wing government’s targeting of opposition figures to methods used by the Kremlin against critics in Russia. Two senior researchers with the Citizen Lab, a research group based at the University of Toronto, told the seven-member committee that they were able to confirm that data was stolen from the phone of a Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza. In December they said that Brejza and two others — a lawyer and a prosecutor — were hacked aggressively with Pegasus, spyware produced by Israel’s NSO Group.