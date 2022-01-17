Sweden’s spy agency probes drones over 3 nuclear plants

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Sweden’s domestic security agency says it has taken over the preliminary investigation into drones that last week were seen hovering over the country’s three nuclear power plants. At first police said there had been drones over two nuclear plants — one at Forsmark, north of Stockholm, and the other at Oscarshamn in the southeast. But the intelligence service later said a drone also was reported over a third nuclear power facility on the western coast. Police have no suspects. SAPO issued its statement Monday. Late Friday, police were alerted about the drones but lost track of the unmanned aircraft. Swedish media said the drones were large enough to withstand the wind blowing over the area.