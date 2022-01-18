Israel lawmakers outraged over claim police used NSO spyware

By ILAN BEN ZION

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli lawmakers are calling for a parliamentary inquiry into the police’s alleged use of sophisticated spyware on protesters and other citizens. A local newspaper reported on Tuesday that Israeli police used the NSO spyware Pegasus to surveil leaders of protests against then-Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It says police also hacked the phones of two sitting mayors suspected of corruption and numerous other Israeli citizens. The report claims the surveillance was carried out without a court order or a judge’s oversight. NSO’s software has repeatedly been blamed for cellphone surveillance of activists, dissidents and journalists.