Maltese legislator elected European Parliament president

By RAF CASERT

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — Christian Democrat Roberta Metsola of Malta has been elected president of the European Union’s parliament following the death of Socialist David Sassoli last week. Metsola is only the third woman elected to the post. Her birthday was Tuesday, and at age 43, she is the European Parliament’s youngest president. Sassoli had been sick for several months, and before his death the 65-year-old Italian politician declined to seek another 2 ½-year term. Metsola was the candidate of the parliament’s biggest group and immediately got enough support from other legislators. She will lead an EU institution which has become more powerful over the years and been instrumental in charting the course of the 27-nation bloc.