Amazon plans a clothing store for a Southern California mall

By ANNE D’INNOCENZIO

AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it plans to open a clothing store in a Southern California mall later this year, a first for the online behemoth and a fresh challenge for already struggling traditional retailers. Amazon said Thursday that the store will sell women’s and men’s clothing, as well as shoes and other accessories. It will open at the Americana at Brand mall in Glendale, California, at an unspecified date. The Seattle-based company says shoppers will get personalized recommendations pushed to their phones as they browse the new Amazon Style store stocked mostly non-Amazon fashion labels. The move is the latest foray in physical stores for Amazon, which has been opening grocery stores, cashierless convenience locations and book stores.