How to crush your holiday debt

By LAUREN SCHWAHN of NerdWallet

Paying for gifts, travel, entertaining and other holiday expenses has caused many of us to start off the new year in debt. The sooner you create a plan, the sooner you can leave that debt behind. Here’s what experts say you can do to get a handle on your holiday debt and shed it faster: Lay out the most important details about your debt and examine your monthly income and expenses to figure out what you can afford to spend on repayment. Then, compare different debt repayment strategies to find the one that best suits you.