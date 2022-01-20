NTSB: Require small planes to have carbon monoxide detectors

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. crash investigators want the government to require owners of small planes to install carbon monoxide detectors. The National Transportation Safety Board made the recommendation Thursday to the Federal Aviation Administration. The NTSB says 42 people died in 23 fatal crashes since 1982 that were attributed to carbon monoxide poisoning. The safety board says carbon monoxide from engines can get inside the cabin through defects or corrosion in exhaust systems or other parts of small planes.