US says nuclear talks with Iran at ‘decisive moment’

BERLIN (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says talks with Iran over its nuclear program are at a “decisive moment.” He has warned that Washington and its allies may change tactics if a deal isn’t reached in the coming weeks. Blinken said in Berlin that the longer Iran fails to comply with the 2015 Vienna accord the closer it would get to being able to build an atomic weapon. The U.S. withdrew from the Vienna accord under President Donald Trump and reinstated economics sanctions on Tehran. Iran responded by increasing the purity of uranium it enriches and its stockpiles, in breach of the accord.