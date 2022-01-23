Farmers’ protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

MADRID (AP) — Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters have descended on Spain’s capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities. Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, which represents more than 500 rural organizations from all over Spain. Opposition supporters from centrists to the far-right also attended. The demonstration comes as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage. The protest comes after a government minister criticized big cattle operations for degrading the environment.