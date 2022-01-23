Israel launches state probe into German submarine purchase

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Cabinet has approved the launch of a state investigation into the purchase of submarines and other warships from Germany, a case that has embroiled close confidants of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Sunday’s decision opens a top-level probe into a graft scandal surrounding a deal to purchase $2 billion of naval vessels from Germany’s Thyssenkrupp, an affair that implicated some of Netanyahu’s closest associates. The former prime minister was questioned, but not named as a suspect, in the scandal, referred to in Hebrew as “Case 3000.”