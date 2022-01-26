Skip to Content
Norfolk Southern railroad’s Q4 profit up 13% on higher rates

By JOSH FUNK
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Norfolk Southern railroad delivered 13% higher profit in the fourth quarter even though the amount of cargo it transported declined because it was able to raise rates. The Atlanta-based company said it earned $760 million, or $3.12 per share, in the quarter. That’s up from $671 million, or $2.64 per share, a year earlier. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research had predicted earnings per share of $3.04, on average. Norfolk Southern hauled 4% fewer shipments as auto production continued to be hurt by the ongoing shortage of computer chips and supply chain challenges slowed shipments of containers of imported goods.

