MeToo protest in Amsterdam after allegations at TV show

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Hundreds of people have protested in Amsterdam in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual impropriety linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show. Saturday’s demonstration was organized following reports of sexual harassment ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape linked to panelists and a band leader on “The Voice of Holland.” The popular show was taken off the air two weeks ago after women accused two panelists who have appeared on the show and its band leader of inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances. The two panelists, both popular Dutch performers, have denied wrongdoing. The bandleader apologized and resigned from the show.