EU auditor: Fossil fuels get more tax breaks than renewables

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s external auditor says the amount that energy sources are taxed doesn’t mirror their greenhouse gas emissions. The European Court of Auditors said Monday that more polluting sources of energy may get a tax advantage compared with others with a better carbon efficiency. Coal, for instance, is on average taxed less than natural gas, which is more carbon efficient, and some fossil fuels are taxed less than electricity, which could be produced by low-carbon sources.